Ecuador's annual inflation rate rose to 4.87 percent in June
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador's annual inflation rate rose to 4.87 percent in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO, July 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate
rose to 4.87 percent in June from 4.55 percent in the previous
month, the government's statistics office said on Monday.
    Consumer prices rose 0.41 percent in the month compared with
a 0.18 percent increase in May, the office said.
    Since January, Ecuador has been using a modified basket of
60 products and services for its inflation calculations.
    The government estimates inflation will be 3.9 percent for
2015, although authorities in the OPEC country have said the
forecast will need to be revised due to a drop in global oil
prices. Consumer prices rose 3.67 percent in 2014.
    
    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                           June 2015  May 2015    June 2014

 
 Change on month   (pct)    +0.41       +0.18       +0.10  
 Change on year    (pct)    +4.87       +4.55       +3.67    
 Index (base year 2014)    103.74      103.32       98.93  
 Food & beverage            +0.42       +0.23       +0.43   
    

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
