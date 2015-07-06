QUITO, July 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate rose to 4.87 percent in June from 4.55 percent in the previous month, the government's statistics office said on Monday. Consumer prices rose 0.41 percent in the month compared with a 0.18 percent increase in May, the office said. Since January, Ecuador has been using a modified basket of 60 products and services for its inflation calculations. The government estimates inflation will be 3.9 percent for 2015, although authorities in the OPEC country have said the forecast will need to be revised due to a drop in global oil prices. Consumer prices rose 3.67 percent in 2014. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: June 2015 May 2015 June 2014 Change on month (pct) +0.41 +0.18 +0.10 Change on year (pct) +4.87 +4.55 +3.67 Index (base year 2014) 103.74 103.32 98.93 Food & beverage +0.42 +0.23 +0.43 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Alan Crosby)