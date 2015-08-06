Ecuador's 12-month inflation rate rises to 4.36 percent in July

QUITO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate rose to 4.36 percent in the 12 months to the end of July from 4.11 percent in the same period a year earlier, the government's statistics office said on Thursday. Consumer prices fell 0.08 percent in July from June, according to the statement from the Ecuadorean Institute of Statistics and Census. (Full text: goo.gl/iLcgBL) Drops in prices for transport as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages were the major contributors to July figure. Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 3.67 percent in 2014 and the government estimates the figure will be 3.9 percent this year. Authorities, however, have said the forecast will need to be revised due to a drop in global oil prices. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: July 2015 June 2015 July 2014 Change on year (pct) 4.36 4.87 4.11 Change on month (pct) -0.08 0.41 0.40 Index (base year 2014) 103.66 103.74 99.33 Food & beverage -0.30 0.42 0.69 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Peter Galloway)