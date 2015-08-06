FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador's 12-month inflation rate rises to 4.36 percent in July
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador's 12-month inflation rate rises to 4.36 percent in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate rose to
4.36 percent in the 12 months to the end of July from 4.11
percent in the same period a year earlier, the government's
statistics office said on Thursday.
    Consumer prices fell 0.08 percent in July from June,
according to the statement from the Ecuadorean Institute of
Statistics and Census. (Full text: goo.gl/iLcgBL)
    Drops in prices for transport as well as food and
non-alcoholic beverages were the major contributors to July
figure.
    Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 3.67 percent in
2014 and the government estimates the figure will be 3.9 percent
this year.
    Authorities, however,  have said the forecast will need to
be revised due to a drop in global oil prices.

    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                            July 2015    June 2015   July 2014

 Change on year    (pct)       4.36       4.87       4.11  
 Change on month   (pct)      -0.08      0.41       0.40
 Index (base year 2014)        103.66     103.74     99.33
 Food & beverage              -0.30       0.42       0.69 

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta;
Editing by Peter Galloway)

