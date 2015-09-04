FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 4.1 pct in August -official
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 4.1 pct in August -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate hit 4.1
percent in the 12 months to the end of August, the government's
statistics agency said on Friday, roughly unchanged from a year
earlier.
    Consumer prices were approximately unchanged from July,
dropping by 0.001 percent, the statistics agency reported.
    Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent
and had initially projected that consumer prices would rise 3.9
percent this year, though authorities have said they may revise
that target.
       
    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                          August 2015    July 2015   August 2014

 Change on year    (pct)       4.14         4.36       4.15  
 Change on month   (pct)     -0.001       -0.08       0.21
 Index (base year 2014)      103.65       103.65      99.53
 Food & beverage               0.04        -0.30       0.74 
    
 

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.