Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.78 pct in September -official
October 6, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.78 pct in September -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate fell to
3.78 percent in the 12 months to the end of September compared
to the same previous period, the government's statistics agency
said on Tuesday.
    Consumer prices were up 0.26 percent from August, the agency
added.
    Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent
and projects that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this
year, though authorities have said they may revise that target.
       
    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                           Sept 2015    Aug 2015   Sept 2014

 Change on year    (pct)       3.78         4.14       4.19  
 Change on month   (pct)       0.26       -0.001       0.61  
 Index (base year 2014)      103.93       103.66      100.14
 Food & beverage               0.15         0.04       0.02 

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
