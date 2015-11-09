FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.48 pct in October-official
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.48 pct in October-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate fell to
3.48 percent in the 12 months to the end of October compared to
the same period a year earlier, the government's statistics
agency said on Monday.
    Consumer prices were down 0.09 percent from September, the
agency added.
    Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent
and projects that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this
year.
       
    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                           Oct 2015     Sept 2015    Oct 2014

 Change on year    (pct)       3.48       3.78       3.98  
 Change on month   (pct)      -0.09       0.26       0.20  
 Index (base year 2014)      103.84     103.93       100.35  
 Food & beverage              -0.39       0.15       0.25

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
