Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.48 pct in October-official

QUITO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate fell to 3.48 percent in the 12 months to the end of October compared to the same period a year earlier, the government's statistics agency said on Monday. Consumer prices were down 0.09 percent from September, the agency added. Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent and projects that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this year. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 Change on year (pct) 3.48 3.78 3.98 Change on month (pct) -0.09 0.26 0.20 Index (base year 2014) 103.84 103.93 100.35 Food & beverage -0.39 0.15 0.25 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta)