Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.40 pct in November-official
December 4, 2015 / 4:45 PM / in 2 years

Ecuador's 12-month inflation at 3.40 pct in November-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's inflation rate fell to
3.40 percent in the 12 months to the end of November, the
government's statistics agency said on Friday.
    Consumer prices rose 0.11 percent from the previous month,
the agency added.
    Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent
and forecasts that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this
year.
       
    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                           Nov 2015     Oct 2015    Nov 2014

 Change on year    (pct)      3.40        3.48       3.76  
 Change on month   (pct)      0.11       -0.09       0.18  
 Index (base year 2014)      103.95     103.84       100.53
 Food & beverage              0.05       -0.39       0.58

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
