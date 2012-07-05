FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ecuador consumer prices rise 0.18 percent in June
July 5, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ecuador consumer prices rise 0.18 percent in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ecuador forecasts 2012 annual inflation of 5.14 pct

* Consumer prices fall 0.19 percent in May

QUITO, July 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Ecuador rose 0.18 percent in June, while the Andean nation posted a 0.19 percent decrease the previous month, the country’s official statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose rapidly in the OPEC-member nation in late 2011 and earlier this year as heavy rains destroyed crops, pushing up food prices.

But the weather has improved in recent weeks and food prices, the sector that usually drives inflation upward, decreased in May. In June, prices of the food and non-alcoholic beverages sector increased 0.04 percent, the INEC statistics agency said.

“The recreation and culture sector was the one that fueled the Consumer Price Index (in June),” the INEC said in a statement.

The 0.18 percent inflation rate was the highest for the month of June since 2009, when prices decreased 0.08 percent.

In the 12 months to June, prices rose 5.00 percent, accelerating from the 4.85 percent increase in the 12-month period to May this year.

The government of leftist President Rafael Correa has forecast annual inflation of 5.14 percent this year.

Ecuador’s inflation rate tends to be volatile. Consumer prices rose 0.16 percent in April and 0.04 percent in June 2011.

Ecuador adopted the U.S. dollar as its currency in 2000 in the aftermath of a debt default, which limits the central bank’s monetary policy tools to fight inflation.

