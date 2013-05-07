FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation accelerates to 3.03 pct in April
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation accelerates to 3.03 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, May 7 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate
accelerated to 3.03 percent in April, while consumer prices rose
0.18 percent month-on-month, the government's statistics office
said on Tuesday.
    The government of socialist President Rafael Correa expects
annual inflation of around 5 percent this year. 
    Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 4.16 percent in
2012, less than the 5.41 percent recorded in 2011, but above the
3.33 percent seen in 2010.
    Here is the breakdown of inflation data:
    
                April       March     April 2012
  Change on     +0.18       +0.44       +0.16
 month (pct)                          
  Change on     +3.03       +3.01       +5.42
 year (pct)                           
 Index (base    143.49      143.23      139.26
 year 2004)                           
   Food &       -0.19       +0.77       -0.42
  beverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.