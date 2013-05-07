TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation accelerates to 3.03 pct in April

QUITO, May 7 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.03 percent in April, while consumer prices rose 0.18 percent month-on-month, the government's statistics office said on Tuesday. The government of socialist President Rafael Correa expects annual inflation of around 5 percent this year. Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 4.16 percent in 2012, less than the 5.41 percent recorded in 2011, but above the 3.33 percent seen in 2010. Here is the breakdown of inflation data: April March April 2012 Change on +0.18 +0.44 +0.16 month (pct) Change on +3.03 +3.01 +5.42 year (pct) Index (base 143.49 143.23 139.26 year 2004) Food & -0.19 +0.77 -0.42 beverage