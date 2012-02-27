Ecuador's Correa pardons media accusers

QUITO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s leftist President Rafael Correa on Monday pardoned three newspaper publishers and a former columnist sentenced to jail and ordered to pay $40 million damages in a libel case that angered media freedom advocates.

Ever since taking office in 2007, Correa has been sparring with the media whom he accuses of trying to undermine his rule of the South American OPEC member. Media critics accuse him of muzzling them and behaving like an autocrat.

“I’ve decided to ... pardon the accused and grant them remission of the sentences that they rightly received,” Correa said during a televised speech, using special presidential privilege to grant pardons. (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Eric Beech)