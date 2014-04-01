FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador to meet investors in non-deal roadshow
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

Ecuador to meet investors in non-deal roadshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Ecuador has hired Credit Suisse to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in the UK and the US beginning on April 4, according to two market sources.

The roadshow is officially not related to a new bond issue and involves meetings with select account. However, the sovereign signalled last year its intention to return to the bond markets in 2014.

Any potential transaction would mark the sovereign’s first issue since it defaulted on US$3.2bn of debt in December 2008.

The meetings will take place in London on April 4, New York on April 7, Boston on April 8 and Los Angeles on April 9.

Ecuador is rated Caa1/B/B. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, Joan Magee and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.