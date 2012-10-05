Ecuador ordered to pay $1.77 bln in damages to Occidental

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The World Bank’s arbitration center (ICSID) has ordered Ecuador to pay nearly $1.77 billion in damages to U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum for seizing the company’s assets in 2006, the body said on Friday.

The Ecuadorean government decided to terminate Occidental Petroleum’s contract in May 2006, arguing that the company had sold a stake in its operations without government consent.

“Claimants are awarded the amount of $1.769 billion,” said the award ruling posted at the ICSID website.

“Ecuador is ordered to pay pre-award interest on the above amount at the rate of 4.188 percent per annum, compounded annually from 16 May 2006 until the date of this Award,” the ruling said.

Occidental Petroleum, also known as Oxy, filed a request for arbitration at the International Center for Investment Disputes in July 2006.

Ecuador’s attorney general Diego Garcia said earlier this week that Occidental was seeking nearly $3.4 billion in damages from the OPEC-member country.

Garcia said Ecuador was only willing to pay up to $417 million to Occidental and said the country could appeal the ICSID decision.

Ecuador is OPEC’s smallest member and produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

At the time Occidental was Ecuador’s largest oil investor, extracting around 100,000 bpd. The company’s operations are now run by state-run company Petroamazonas.