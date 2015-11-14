FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador taps Petroecuador boss as new oil minister
#Energy
November 14, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador taps Petroecuador boss as new oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Petroecuador boss Carlos Pareja was appointed Ecuador’s new Oil Minister on Saturday, as the small OPEC member country struggles in the face of low oil prices.

Pareja, a chemical engineer who has held a number of senior positions within the oil sector, replaces Pedro Merizalde, who resigned last month as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

“With the current oil environment, we need someone who knows more about finance and business, and that’s Carlos Pareja,” President Rafael Correa said in his usual Saturday TV program.

The new minister will push Ecuador’s proposals to cut OPEC production. The Andean nation has been hit hard by low oil prices, having to cut the investment budget for this year and tap new funding sources.

Correa did specify who would take over at state-run oil company Petroecuador. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
