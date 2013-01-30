Ecuador's Petroamazonas sees oil output up 4 pct in 2013

BOGOTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s state-run oil company Petroamazonas expects output to increase 4 percent in 2013 to 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), its general manager Oswaldo Madrid told Reuters on Wednesday.

Petroamazonas is Ecuador’s largest oil company and its output accounts for about 60 percent of the crude produced in the OPEC-member country.

Madrid said in an interview in Bogota that Ecuador’s average crude output is likely to increase to 524,000 bpd in 2013 from 504,000 bpd last year. (Reporting By Jack Kimbal; Writing By Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)