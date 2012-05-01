Ecuador reaches compensation deal with Petrobras over assets

* Energy Minister says Ecuador will pay $217 million

QUITO, April 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador agreed to pay Petrobras $217 million as compensation for seizing assets from the Brazilian state-run oil company in 2010, at least 30 percent more than a previous proposal.

Ecuador took control of the oil assets owned by Petrobras in the OPEC-member country after the company refused to sign a new service contract that was part of the government’s push to increase state revenue from the oil sector.

“We’ve reached an agreement regarding the amount and the way we’ll make the payment... We’re talking about $217 million to be paid in two installments,” Ecuador’s energy minister Wilson Pastor told reporters on Monday.

Ecuador proposed paying as much as $168 million last year. Media reports said Petrobras was seeking about $300 million.

The assets in Ecuador are now controlled by Ecuador’s state-run oil company Petroamazonas. The operations accounted for a very small part of the Brazilian oil giant’s overall output.

Petrobras was the only major oil operator to reject new rules that came into force throwing out profit-sharing agreements in favor of flat-fee service deals.

Pastor also said he expects Ecuador to reach an agreement with Canadian miner Kinross for the development of the company’s Fruta del Norte gold project by May.

However, he warned that the government could decide to give state-run mining company Enami control of the project if they fail to reach a deal.

Kinross signed a tentative agreement with Ecuador late last year, but in February the company said it wanted to re-negotiate the terms of the deal because it wanted an improved package on both the royalties and taxes.

Ecuador has no mining industry to speak of and leftist President Rafael Correa is eager to attract investment to tap the country’s sizable copper, gold and silver deposits and reduce the economy’s dependency on oil exports.

Correa in March signed the country’s first ever large-scale mining contract, which calls for Chinese-owned Ecuacorriente to invest $1.4 billion in the El Mirador copper project.

Ecuador is OPEC’s smallest member and produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Correa, an ally of socialist Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, has had a tumultuous relationship with foreign investors since he first took office in 2007. He renegotiated oil deals with foreign companies to boost state revenues from the sector and defaulted on foreign bonds in 2008.