Ecuador largest oil pipeline suspends operations due to breakage
#Energy
May 31, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

Ecuador largest oil pipeline suspends operations due to breakage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, May 31 (Reuters) - Ecuador's largest oil pipeline
suspended operations after a section burst due to a landslide,
state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday.
    The SOTE pipeline transports crude oil produced by state-run
company Petroamazonas, which aims to produce 325,000 barrels per
day (bpd) on average this year. The pipeline is currently
transporting 309,000 bpd.
    "The SOTE broke this morning due to a landslide in a
mountainside," Petroecuador said in a statement that gave no
details about whether crude exports will be affected.
    The company said that some 100 workers were dispatched to
the area to fix the breakage and contain the spill.
    Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and last year produced an
average of 504,000 bpd.

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
