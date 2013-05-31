FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ecuador's top pipeline seen back online in 4 days
#Energy
May 31, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ecuador's top pipeline seen back online in 4 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with pipeline restarting in four days)
    QUITO, May 31 (Reuters) - Ecuador's largest oil pipeline
will resume operations in four days after a breakage is
repaired, state-run company Petroecuador said on Friday, adding
that exports would continue as normal in the meantime because
the company has enough stocks.
    The SOTE pipeline suspended operations on Friday morning
after a section burst due to a landslide.
    The pipeline transports crude oil produced by the country's
largest oil company, state-run Petroamazonas, which aims to
produce 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average this year. The
pipeline is currently transporting 309,000 bpd.
    Petroecuador said in a statement that it has enough crude
stocks to comply with export commitments for four days, and
enough to supply the country's refineries for a week.
    The company said that, if necessary, it would increase crude
transportation through the OCP pipeline, the second largest in
the country, to pump more crude to ports.
    Petroecuador, which is the state-run downstream oil company,
said some 100 workers had been sent to the area to fix the
breakage and contain the spill. The company said it was too
early to estimate of how much oil had spilled.
    Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and last year produced an
average of 504,000 bpd.

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
