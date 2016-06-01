FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador quake seen knocking 0.7 pct off GDP, needing $3.3 bln
June 1, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Ecuador quake seen knocking 0.7 pct off GDP, needing $3.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador's April earthquake will knock an estimated 0.7 percentage point off gross domestic product this year and require $3.344 billion for reconstruction, the government's planning secretary Sandra Naranjo said on Wednesday.

The 7.8 magnitude quake killed more than 660 people and shattered buildings along the Pacific coast, adding to the small OPEC nation's economic difficulties owing to low oil prices. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
