FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurers face up to $850 mln in claims from Ecuador earthquake -AIR
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Insurers face up to $850 mln in claims from Ecuador earthquake -AIR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - Insurers face damage claims of up to $850 million from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Ecuador on April 16, disaster modelling firm AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.

Nearly 600 people have been reported killed in the quake, which Ecuador’s President Rafael Correa said inflicted $2 billion to $3 billion of damage and could knock 2 to 3 percentage points off growth.

“Total economic losses are expected to be much higher than industry insured loss estimates,” AIR said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.