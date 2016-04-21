Insurers face up to $850 mln in claims from Ecuador earthquake -AIR

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - Insurers face damage claims of up to $850 million from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Ecuador on April 16, disaster modelling firm AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.

Nearly 600 people have been reported killed in the quake, which Ecuador’s President Rafael Correa said inflicted $2 billion to $3 billion of damage and could knock 2 to 3 percentage points off growth.

“Total economic losses are expected to be much higher than industry insured loss estimates,” AIR said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)