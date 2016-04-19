UPDATE 1-Ecuador Esmeraldas refinery to be fully operational Wednesday

(Adds details on refinery, quote)

QUITO, April 19 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery restarted at 41.5 percent capacity on Monday night and will be fully operational by Wednesday after a precautionary stoppage because of a major earthquake, state oil company Petroecuador said.

“After suspending operations for 57 hours to allow for technical inspections and find possible damage to industrial structure, yesterday at 9 p.m. ECT (0200 GMT) the start-up process of the Esmeraldas refinery’s different processing units began,” Petroecuador said in a statement on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the OPEC country’s biggest refinery will be functioning at 100 percent capacity, the company added.

Ecuador’s oil industry escaped damage from Saturday’s 7.8 earthquake that killed more than 400 people and injured over 4,000.

The head of Petroecuador Pedro Merizalde told Reuters on Monday that oil exports were flowing and there was no force majeure. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alan Crosby)