QUITO, April 16 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery has been halted as a precautionary measure after an earthquake, Pedro Merizalde, head of state oil company Petroecuador told Reuters.

Crude production in OPEC’s smallest member was not, however, affected, other state oil officials said. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by James Dalgleish)