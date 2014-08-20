FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises long term ratings on Ecuador to B-plus
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

S&P raises long term ratings on Ecuador to B-plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday raised its long-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ecuador to B-plus from B.

The ratings agency affirmed the B short-term issuer credit ratings on Ecuador and raised the transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment to B-plus from B. (bit.ly/1rmWX5z)

“We raised the long-term ratings on Ecuador as a result of the government’s greater fiscal flexibility, better external liquidity position, and the improving investment climate in the country.” Standard & Poor’s said in a statement.

The ratings agency said the outlook is stable. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.