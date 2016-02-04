FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish foreign ministry confirms U.N. report says Assange arbitrarily detained
#India Top News
February 4, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish foreign ministry confirms U.N. report says Assange arbitrarily detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The embassy of Ecuador is seen in central London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that a United Nations panel had ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had been “arbitrarily detained”.

“Their working group has made the judgment that Assange has been arbitrarily detained in contravention of international commitments,” a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said.

The comment confirms a report by the BBC earlier on Thursday.

Assange, 44, took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden. Swedish prosecutors want to question him over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Writing by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair SCrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
