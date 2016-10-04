FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Wikileaks' Assange signals release of documents before U.S. election
October 4, 2016

Wikileaks' Assange signals release of documents before U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Tuesday the organisation would publish around one million documents related to three governments and the U.S. election before the end of the year.

Assange denied that the release of documents related to the U.S. election was specifically geared to damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and said he had been misquoted in that regard.

Assange also signalled changes in the way Wikileaks is organised and funded, saying the group would soon open itself to membership. He said the group was looking to expand its work beyond the 100 media outlets it already works with. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
