a year ago
Swedish court upholds Assange arrest warrant
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
September 16, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Swedish court upholds Assange arrest warrant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A Swedish appeals court decided to uphold the arrest warrant for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, prolonging the six year long legal stand off between prosecutors and the Wikileaks founder.

Assange, 45, is wanted by Swedish authorities for questioning over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010.

"The Court of Appeal shares the assessment of the District Court that Julian Assange is still suspected on probable cause of rape," the court said.

Assange avoided possible extradition to Sweden by taking refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012. He says he fears further extradition to the United States, where a criminal investigation into the activities of Wikileaks is ongoing. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
