Swedish prosecutors say Assange will be interviewed Oct. 17

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be interviewed at Ecuador's London embassy on Oct. 17, Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorian prosecutor. Chief prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and a Swedish police investigator will be allowed to be present to ask questions through the Ecuadorian prosecutor, the Swedish prosecutors said in a statement.

In mid-August, Ecuador said they will allow the questioning of Assange at its London embassy, where he has been holed up since June 2012.

Swedish authorities want to question Assange, 45, over allegations that he committed rape in 2010. Assange denies the allegations.

He avoided possible extradition to Sweden by taking refuge in the embassy.