3 months ago
UK PM May says decision over Assange arrest is matter for the police
May 19, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

UK PM May says decision over Assange arrest is matter for the police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said it would be for police to decide if Julian Assange should be arrested if he leaves the Ecuadorean embassy in London after Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they had dropped a rape investigation against the WikiLeaks.

Asked if she would support Britain extraditing Assange to the United States, May replied: "We look at extradition requests when we receive them on a case by case basis.

"And in relation to Julian Assange, any decision that is taken about UK action in relation to him were he to leave the Ecuadorian embassy would be an operational matter for the police." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

