Swedish prosecutor says UN Assange ruling has no formal impact on investigation
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
February 4, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish prosecutor says UN Assange ruling has no formal impact on investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Thursday a U.N. ruling which said Julian Assange had been ‘arbitrarily detained’ in Ecuador’s embassy in London had no formal impact into an ongoing rape investigation against the WikiLeak’s founder.

“The statement from the Working Group has no formal impact on the ongoing investigation, according to Swedish law,” the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

“The prosecutor responsible for the case is on a journey and has not yet been able to take a position on the latest development.”

Assange, 44, took refuge at the embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Dominic Evans)

