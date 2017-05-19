Julian Assange says will not forgive or forget after Sweden drops investigation

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday he would not forgive or forget those behind a long-running Swedish rape investigation that he said had prevented him seeing his children while they grew up.

Assange, 45, took refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over the rape allegation, which he denies. Sweden on Friday dropped the investigation into the rape allegation.

"Detained for 7 years without charge by while my children grew up and my name was slandered," he said on Twitter. "I do not forgive or forget." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)