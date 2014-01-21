FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador sees 2014 trade deficit falling with new import rules
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Ecuador sees 2014 trade deficit falling with new import rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ecuador hopes to lower its trade deficit this year through new quality controls for imported products and support for domestic industry to produce such goods at home, a government official said on Tuesday.

OPEC’s smallest member has over the last five years seen its trade deficit grow steadily as a result of shrinking oil exports and growing fuel imports that are seen rising further this year due to a one-year shutdown of its top refinery.

The government this month began restricting imports of products deemed to be harmful to Ecuadoreans’ health such as bicycles containing lead, as well as goods that could be produced at home by providing supporting to nascent industries.

“We hope to reduce the deficit and we are moving in that direction,” Commerce and Production Minister Richard Espinosa told reporters. “Once we start to substitute (imports) there will be a direct impact on the balance of payments.”

He pointed out that Ecuador is a top exporter of fine aroma cocoa but imports some $25 million per year in chocolate.

Private sector leaders complain the measures have delayed imports and say similar efforts by the government of President Rafael Correa in the past did little to curb the deficit’s growth.

“Closing off imports will isolate the country and create a false sense of competitiveness,” business association leader Blasco Peneherrera told local media.

Ecuador’s trade deficit from January to November reached $1.4 billion, according to central bank statistics, compared with just $234 million for all of 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.