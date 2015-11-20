FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German automotive engineer Edag sets IPO price range at 19-24 euros
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 20, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

German automotive engineer Edag sets IPO price range at 19-24 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German automotive engineering group Edag plans to raise up to 241 million euros ($258 million) in a stock market listing on Dec. 2 in Frankfurt, the company said on Friday.

Edag’s owner Aton, an investment vehicle of German investor Lutz Helmig, is offering 10.06 million shares in a range of 19 to 24 euros apiece, it added.

At the mid-point of the range, the volume of the initial public offering will be 216 million euros, while the market capitalisation will be 538 million. No new shares are being offered in the bookbuilding, which will start on Nov. 23.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are organising the listing, with the help of Commerzbank and M.M. Warburg.

$1 = 0.9355 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.