German automotive engineer Edag sets IPO price range at 19-24 euros

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German automotive engineering group Edag plans to raise up to 241 million euros ($258 million) in a stock market listing on Dec. 2 in Frankfurt, the company said on Friday.

Edag’s owner Aton, an investment vehicle of German investor Lutz Helmig, is offering 10.06 million shares in a range of 19 to 24 euros apiece, it added.

At the mid-point of the range, the volume of the initial public offering will be 216 million euros, while the market capitalisation will be 538 million. No new shares are being offered in the bookbuilding, which will start on Nov. 23.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are organising the listing, with the help of Commerzbank and M.M. Warburg.