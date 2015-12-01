FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edag likely to price initial public offering at 19-20 eur/shr -source
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 1, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Edag likely to price initial public offering at 19-20 eur/shr -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German automotive engineering group Edag will likely price its initial public offering towards the lower end of the 19-24 euros a share price range, a person familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

“The final price guidance is 19-20 euros a share. Books are fully covered throughout this range,” the source said.

Edag’s owner Aton, an investment vehicle of German investor Lutz Helmig, is offering 10.06 million shares with trading slated to start on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.