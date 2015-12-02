Edag shares rise in Frankfurt market debut

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares in German automotive engineering group Edag rose in their market debut on Wednesday, outperforming the market and bringing an initial public offering (IPO) season with mixed results to a positive end.

Edag shares opened at 19.55 euros after the company had priced them at 19 euros, at the bottom of its prospective price range of 19-24 euros, raising some 191 million euros ($202.90 million) for its owner.

By 0842 GMT, the stock was at 20.75 euros. Germany’s blue-chip index was flat in early trade.

Edag, which has 8,000 employees, develops cars and production lines for car manufacturers. It is owned by German investor Lutz Helmig and his family, who sold hospital chain Helios to Fresenius in 2005.

Helmig’s investment vehicle Aton offered 10.06 million existing shares to investors, with no new money raised for the company in the IPO.

While Germany saw a raft of IPOs this autumn, several companies like Covestro, Hapag-Lloyd and Schaeffler had to cut their ambitions amid wobbly markets.