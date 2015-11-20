UPDATE 1-German automotive engineer Edag plans Dec. 2 listing

* Sets price range at 19-24 euros per share

* Bookbuilding to start Nov. 23, debut on Dec. 2

* Market cap of 538 mln euros at mid-point of price range

* Free float to be up to 40 percent (Adds chairman comments, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German automotive engineering group Edag plans to raise up to 241 million euros ($258 million) in a stock market listing in Frankfurt on Dec. 2, the company said on Friday.

Edag’s owner Aton, an investment vehicle of German investor Lutz Helmig, is selling a stake of up to 40.25 percent of the company, in a range of 19 to 24 euros apiece, it said.

At the mid-point of the range, the size of the initial public offering will be 216 million euros, while the market capitalisation will be 538 million. No new shares are being offered in the bookbuilding, which will start on Nov. 23.

Edag, which has 8,000 employees, develops cars and production lines for car manufacturers. It is owned by German investor Lutz Helmig and his family, who sold hospital chain Helios to Fresenius in 2005.

The engineering group expects to do more business with Volkswagen in the wake of the emissions scandal the German carmaker has been embroiled in for two months, as VW seeks additional external engineering support.

“Requests from Wolfsburg (where Volkswagen is headquartered) have increased of late,” chairman Thomas Eichelmann told Reuters.

Volkswagen accounts for 38 percent of Edag’s sales, which totalled 534 million euros in the first nine months of 2015, with adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 55 million euros.

Edag said it expects to pay a dividend of 50 percent of its net earnings, and said that the payout ratio may even increase when it has repaid 130 million euros in net debt in three to four years.

Its competitor Bertrandt trades at 7.8 times its expected core earnings.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are organising the IPO, with the help of Commerzbank and M.M. Warburg. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)