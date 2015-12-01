FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Edag prices IPO at 19 euros/share
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 1, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Edag prices IPO at 19 euros/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Shares priced at 19 euros apiece, vs 19-24 euros range

* Trading to start Wednesday (Adds final pricing)

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German automotive engineering group Edag has priced its initial public offer at the bottom of its prospective price range, the company said on Tuesday, raising some 191 million euros for its owner.

The shares, which are set to make their market debut on Wednesday, were priced at 19 euros apiece. Originally the 10.06 million existing shares on sale had been offered in a 19-24 euros price range and the company later indicated they would be priced at between 19 and 20 euros apiece.

Edag, which has 8,000 employees, develops cars and production lines for car manufacturers. It is owned by German investor Lutz Helmig and his family, who sold hospital chain Helios to Fresenius in 2005.

Helmig’s investment vehicle Aton offered all 10.06 million shares, with no new money raised for the company in the IPO.

Volkswagen accounts for 38 percent of Edag’s sales, which totalled 534 million euros in the first nine months of 2015, while Edag’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 55 million euros.

Edag expects to do more business with Volkswagen in the wake of the emissions scandal, as VW seeks additional external engineering support.

Shares in its competitor Bertrandt trades at 8.1 times its expected core earnings. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.