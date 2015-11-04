FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Automotive engineering group Edag aims for listing in 2015
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 4, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Automotive engineering group Edag aims for listing in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The owners of German automotive engineering group Edag plan to list the company on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, depending on market conditions, it said on Wednesday.

Edag, which develops cars and production lines for car makers, reported first-half sales of 355 million euros ($388 million) and 2014 full-year sales of 635 million euros, up 78 percent from 2012.

The company is owned by German investor Lutz Helmig and his family, who sold hospitals chain Helios to Fresenius in 2005.

As part of the market debut, only existing shares held by Helmig’s investment vehicle Aton GmbH will be sold but Aton will keep a significant stake, Edag said. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

