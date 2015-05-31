German automotive engineering firm Edag seeks listing -Dow Jones

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - The owners of German automotive engineering group Edag plan to list the company on the stock exchange in the second half of the year, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Edag, which develops cars and production lines for car makers, has 7,600 employees and posted sales of 690 million euros ($758 million) last year, Dow Jones said.

Its estimated market value is about 1 billion euros, according to the Dow Jones report.

Edag is owned by German investor Lutz Helmig and his family, who sold hospitals chain Helios to Fresenius in 2005.

Officials at Edag and at Helmig’s investment vehicle Aton GmbH were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)