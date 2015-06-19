Impending coupon to fire starting gun on Edcon restructuring

* June 30 coupon payment pushes Edcon into creditor talks

* Bain Capital reluctant to put new money in

By Sandrine Bradley and Robert Smith

LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - A looming payment on Edcon’s holding company bonds is pushing owner Bain Capital to cut a deal with its creditors sooner rather than later, although the private equity firm is said to be reluctant to put more cash into the South African retailer.

The troubled company is facing a hefty 28m coupon payment on its 425m 13.375% 2019 senior notes on June 30.

Although Edcon has the cash to meet the interest payment, it would stretch the already capital-constrained business.

“Twenty-eight million euros is a big number; in an ideal world they would prefer not to make this payment,” said a creditor source.

The retailer issued the deeply subordinated bonds at the tail end of 2013, willing to pay the sky-high yield as the debt was structured as a bridge to a planned equity listing.

But when ruptures in Edcon’s credit business fatally undermined the IPO story, bondholders steeled themselves for deep losses, with the notes now bid at just 22% of face value.

Bain Capital, which bought the business for US$3.5bn in 2007, is said to be searching for a solution that avoids stumping up any further cash.

“An equity injection is just not on the cards,” said a source familiar with the matter.

BREATHING SPACE

The creditor source said he expects Edcon to utilise the bond’s 30-day grace period on June 30, during which the company would ideally like to lock all creditors into a consensual restructuring agreement. However, the more likely outcome would be to agree to a debt standstill with creditors by the end of July, giving Edcon breathing space to thrash out a wider restructuring of its debt with banks and bondholders.

The holdco bonds are just the tip of Edcon’s 1.8bn-equivalent debt stack, which also includes more than 800m-equivalent of euro and US dollar secured bonds, R4bn (US$326.02m) of term loan debt and an RCF facility that was R2.9bn drawn as of March 28.

“The company has started different discussions with different parties including banks and bondholders, but there is no visibility yet about what exactly an overall proposal will look like,” said the source.

A second creditor source said no specific timeline had been agreed, adding that “it is just a case of getting there as quickly as possible.”

STAND-OFF

Bain’s reluctance to put in further equity could be a sticking point with creditors.

“If I was a bondholder I’d want to see some fresh equity as well, I‘m not just bailing you out if you’re not taking any pain,” said one bond investor. “It’s one of Bain’s biggest investments, they aren’t going to walk away after throwing so much money in.”

He added that the notes’ 22 cash price suggests that holders are either expecting some limited recoveries or for the next coupon to be paid.

The first creditor source said that options for the 2019s included being cashed out, converted into payment in kind notes or being turned into equity.

Another market source said that last year’s debt restructuring of Bain Capital-owned Ideal Standard indicates that a conversion into PIK notes is likely.

Several investors said they believe that non-payment on the holdco bonds would not trigger cross-defaults on the secured debt, as they sit at subordinated holdco Edcon Holdings Limited.

STRETCHED BALANCE SHEET

The market is not expecting the senior secured debt to remain untouched, however, with the euro and dollar 9.5% 2018 senior secured notes bid at a cash price of 80.

“Even if you wipe out the sub bonds I don’t think the seniors will necessarily go back to par any time soon,” said a second investor. “It’ll boost liquidity, but the balance sheet will still be stretched and people will still question how much equity cushion there is below the debt.”

In March Edcon pegged its net debt to Ebitda at 7.6x. Cutting out the holdco bonds still leaves it at a high 5.9x.

In September, Alan Yesner, a credit trading analyst at Morgan Stanley, published an influential note outlining a short selling strategy on both the holdco and secured bonds, arguing that the latter “need to be written off by 50% to get to a right-sized capital structure.”

Edcon declined to comment. ($1 = 12.2692 rand) (Reporting by Sandrine Bradley and Robert Smith. Editing by Christopher Mangham and Julian Baker.)