Norway could move against A-pressen on Edda Media deal

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s media regulator is considering taking action against A-pressen’s deal to buy Edda Media from European publisher Mecom, because the buyer’s position in some regions would become too strong.

The Norwegian Media Authority said on Wednesday if A-pressen did not come to an amicable settlement, the Authority would move to solve the problems of excessive concentration of media in some southern regions in Norway by imposing changes.

“It would also be appropriate for the Media Authority to impose on A-pressen to sell all shares of Edda Media, or to prohibit the purchase entirely,” it said in a statement.

Loss-making Mecom agreed late last year to sell its profitable Edda Media to A-pressen for 1.73 billion Norwegian crowns ($302 million) to cut debt and possibly increase investor returns.

The deal, if approved by Norwegian authorities, would create a stronger Norwegian No.2 to Schibsted, adding Edda Media’s 36 regional newspapers - such as Drammens Tidende - to A-pressen’s media portfolio, which includes 50 percent of Norway’s top commercial TV station, TV2.

“We will now enter into a dialogue with the authorities to find solutions to their concerns,” A-pressen spokesman Thor Gjermund Eriksen said in a statement, which signalled the firm was optimistic of reaching a deal with the regulator.