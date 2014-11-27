FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edel AG says FY revenue 160.4 mln euros vs 155.7 mln euros yr ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Edel AG says FY revenue 160.4 mln euros vs 155.7 mln euros yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Edel AG :

* FY EBIT was 6.9 million euros, same as previous year

* FY 2014 revenue 160.4 million euros versus 155.7 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA up 4 pct to 13.8 million euros after 13.3 million euros last year

* FY consolidated net profit of 3.6 million euros, same as the previous year (3.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 net income after minorities up 7 percent to 3.0 million euros

* Plans dividend of 0.10 euros per share for FY

* Says for next fiscal year expects further company development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

