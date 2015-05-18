FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edenred's CEO Jacques Stern to leave company
May 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Edenred's CEO Jacques Stern to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Jacques Stern would be leaving the company effective July 31.

“The Board duly takes notice of Mr Stern’s decision and wishes to thank him for having successfully led the Group over the past five years,” the company said in a statement.

Stern led the group for five years and oversaw the spin off from hotels company Accor in 2010.

The company also confirmed its growth and profitability targets. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

