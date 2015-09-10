FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edenred picks Cromology head Dumazy as new CEO -Figaro
September 10, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Edenred picks Cromology head Dumazy as new CEO -Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred has decided to appoint Bertrand Dumazy, head of decorative paints company Cromology, as chief executive, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Thursday.

Investment group Wendel, which controls Cromology with an 81 percent stake, said earlier on Thursday that Dumazy, 44, was stepping down at the end of October to take the helm of another group, without being specific.

Edenred declined to comment. Cromology had no further comment.

Shares in Edenred were trading 4.4 percent lower by 1524 GMT. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose)

