UPDATE 1-Edenred positive on 2012 after Latin America boost

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Edenred, the French vouchers and prepaid cards group, said it was “optimistic” about its full-year outlook after strong Latin American growth lifted its first-quarter sales, making up for more subdued European demand.

The company, which owns the Ticket Restaurant brand, posted an 8 percent gain in like-for-like sales to 258 million euros ($339 million).

Issue volume, the face value of vouchers and prepaid card top-ups, rose 10.4 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Loic Jenouvrier told a conference call that Edenred was “reasonably optimistic for the rest of the year” in view of trends for the first quarter and April.

The provider of employee benefit management services and incentive schemes competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

The group reiterated its 6-14 percent global target for annual issue volume growth in the medium term. The closely-watched measure showed a 22 percent first-quarter gain in Latin America, compared with a 2.7 percent increase in France and 2 percent decline in the rest of Europe.

The European business encountered setbacks in Hungary, where Edenred is involved in a legal challenge against “unfair” competition from recently introduced state-sponsored meal vouchers, Jenouvrier said.

The company said it had no plans to exit Hungary, where issue volume fell 85 percent in the quarter.

Edenred shares fell 0.4 percent to close at 23.17 euros before Wednesday’s announcement, giving the company a market value of 5.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)