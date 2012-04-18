FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edenred sales rise on Latin American demand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Edenred sales rise on Latin American demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Edenred, the French vouchers and prepaid cards group, said strong growth in Latin America lifted underlying sales in the first quarter, making up for more modest European demand.

Edenred, which owns the Ticket Restaurant brand, posted an 8 percent gain in like-for-like sales to 258 million euros. Issue volume, the face value of vouchers and prepaid card top-ups, rose 10.4 percent.

The provider of employee benefit management services and incentive schemes competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

The group reiterated its 6-14 percent global target for closely-watched annual issue volume growth in the medium term. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.