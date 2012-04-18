Edenred sales rise on Latin American demand

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Edenred, the French vouchers and prepaid cards group, said strong growth in Latin America lifted underlying sales in the first quarter, making up for more modest European demand.

Edenred, which owns the Ticket Restaurant brand, posted an 8 percent gain in like-for-like sales to 258 million euros. Issue volume, the face value of vouchers and prepaid card top-ups, rose 10.4 percent.

The provider of employee benefit management services and incentive schemes competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

The group reiterated its 6-14 percent global target for closely-watched annual issue volume growth in the medium term. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)