UPDATE 1-Edenred forecasts rise in full-year profit

* H1 EBIT rises 7.7 pct like-for-like to 172 mln eur

* Forecasts full-year EBIT of 370-390 mln eur

* H1 issue volume rises 11 pct like-for-like (Adds CEO comments, detail, background)

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred posted a 7.7 percent rise in like-for-like first-half operating income - boosted by Latin America - and forecast full-year profit growth.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 172 million euros ($227 million) in the first half, Edenred said in a statement. It said full-year EBIT would be between 370 million and 390 million euros, against 367 million in 2012.

The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand said business trends in the second half should be in line with the first. It also reaffirmed its organic growth objectives of 6 to 14 percent for issue volume - or the face value of its vouchers and prepaid card top-ups - and of more than 10 percent for funds from operations.

Chief Executive Jacques Stern said on a conference call that the situation in Europe would be slightly better in the second half, while Latin America would continue to grow despite a possible slight slowdown in Brazil.

Edenred, which also offers employee benefit management services and incentive schemes, competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and Visa.

Edenred said issue volume rose 11 percent like-for-like in the first half to 8.58 billion euros.

Stern said the company would continue to make medium-sized acquisitions, to boost organic growth, especially in emerging markets. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Matt Driskill and Christian Plumb)