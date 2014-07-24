FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Edenred eyes some currency relief in second half
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Edenred eyes some currency relief in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* H1 EBIT 148 mln euros, down 6.7 pct

* Eyes 2014 EBIT of between 335 million and 350 mln euros

* Expects negative currency impact to ease in H2 (Adds CEO comments from call, details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred, posted a 6.7 percent fall in first-half operating profit on Thursday that it blamed on weaker exchange rates in some key countries, notably in Brazil and Venezuela.

The owner of the French Ticket Restaurant brand of luncheon vouchers, which does a big chunk of its business in Latin America, said currency effects should be less severe in the second half and predicted full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 335 million and 350 million euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.