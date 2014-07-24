UPDATE 1-Edenred eyes some currency relief in second half

* H1 EBIT 148 mln euros, down 6.7 pct

* Eyes 2014 EBIT of between 335 million and 350 mln euros

* Expects negative currency impact to ease in H2 (Adds CEO comments from call, details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred, posted a 6.7 percent fall in first-half operating profit on Thursday that it blamed on weaker exchange rates in some key countries, notably in Brazil and Venezuela.

The owner of the French Ticket Restaurant brand of luncheon vouchers, which does a big chunk of its business in Latin America, said currency effects should be less severe in the second half and predicted full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 335 million and 350 million euros