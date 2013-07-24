Edenred forecasts rise in full-year profit

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred SA posted a 7.7 percent rise in like-for-like first-half operating profit on Wednesday and forecast an increase in income for the full year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 172 million euros ($227 million) in the first half, Edenred said in a statement on Wednesday. It said full-year EBIT would be between 370 million and 390 million euros, against 367 million in 2012.

The group also reaffirmed its organic growth objectives of 6 to 14 percent for issue volume and more than 10 percent for funds from operations.

($1 = 0.7565 euros)