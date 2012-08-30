FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edenred optimistic on Latam as Europe worsens
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 30, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

Edenred optimistic on Latam as Europe worsens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred forecast that full-year operating profit would be at least as high as last year, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and despite a worsening environment in Europe.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be between 355 million and 375 million euros, Edenred said on Thursday, compared with 2011 EBIT of 355 million ($445 million). First-half EBIT rose 8.1 percent like-for-like to 170 million.

“In the second half, business should continue to be lifted by the strong growth in Latin America, whereas Europe will experience a more difficult environment, shaped by declining numbers of people in work, low inflation and the situation in Hungary,” Edenred said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominque Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.