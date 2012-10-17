FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Edenred says 9-month sales up 7.2 pct, confirms outlook
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 17, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Edenred says 9-month sales up 7.2 pct, confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period in first paragraph as nine months instead of third quarter)

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred said underlying revenue grew 7.2 percent in the first nine months of the year as strong growth in Latin America offset a worsening environment in Europe.

The group maintained its full-year forecast that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be between 355 million euros ($465.79 million) and 375 million, compared with 355 million 2011.

The company also kept its goal of annual organic growth in issue volume, which is the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on prepaid cards, of 6-14 percent in the medium term. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.