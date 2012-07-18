FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latam lifts Edenred H1 sales, Europe weak
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Latam lifts Edenred H1 sales, Europe weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - French vouchers and prepaid cards group Edenred posted a 7.3 percent rise in underlying first-half sales on Wednesday as robust demand in Latin America outpaced low growth in Europe.

Edenred, which competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass Group, and credit card networks MasterCard and Visa, achieved 9.5 percent growth in like-for-like voucher issue volume in the first half.

Total revenue reached 511 million euros ($626.72 million), Edenred said in a statement.

Reported sales growth was 1.9 percent, reflecting the termination of the Kadeos gift card business in France and the sale of non-core assets. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.