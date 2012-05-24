France's EDF aims to grow faster abroad

* EDF wants to build up to four nuclear reactors in UK

* Looking at thermal, solar, wind, hydroelectric projects

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - French power group EDF told shareholders on Thursday that it planned to speed up its international expansion as uncertainty over electricity prices at home limits prospects in its domestic market.

EDF, which is almost 84 percent state-owned, made close to 57 percent of its sales of 65.3 billion euros ($82 billion) in France last year.

“It is the international business which will allow the group to accelerate its performance and maintain its dynamism and efficiency,” Chief Executive Henri Proglio told EDF’s annual shareholders meeting.

EDF wants to build up to four nuclear reactors in Britain, with an investment decision due at the end of this year. It also wants to develop electricity from thermal sources, especially in growth areas such as South America, Asia and the Middle East.

The group also wants to seek growth in zones with strong potential for wind and solar energy, as well as targeting hydroelectric projects in South America, Africa or Asia, Proglio said.

EDF said earlier on Thursday that it had completed its transaction to take control of Italian utility Edison.